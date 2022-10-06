Report: Wesley Fofana Could Miss A Month of Chelsea Action

Chelsea's successful hosting of AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night, where they picked up their first three points of this year's European campaign, was overshadowed by the early substitution of Wesley Fofana.

The centre-back opened the scoring in the comfortable 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge following a succession of blue corners, before a scuffle in the box gave Fofana the perfect opportunity to side foot the hosts into the lead.

Not ten minutes later however, the France international was injured after a strong collision with Milan winger, and Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao and was subsequently replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

The clash with Leao. IMAGO / Sportimage

As Fofana struggled to continue to half time, supporters have been expecting the worst kind of update, and now a report from French sports news outlet L'Equiqe has suggested that he has suffered a sprained knee.

The 21-year-old was allegedly told by doctors on Thursday that he could be out for four weeks. Depending on the grade of the sprain, undergoing surgery may also be an option but it could just require physical therapy.

It's bad news for the defender who will have no time to attempt to earn a spot on Didier Deschamps' France squad for the Qatar World Cup beginning in November.

Fofana netting his first ever Champions League goal. IMAGO / Sportimage

It will be interesting to see how Graham Potter responds by either continuing to place his trust in Chalobah, or to rotate the youngster with his captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

