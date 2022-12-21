Skip to main content
Report: Wesley Fofana Expected Back In A Month

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana will reportedly be sidelined for around a month.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana's return to action ended in concern, with the Frenchman being forced off against Brentford through injury. Reports are beginning to come out on the severity of the injury and they are fairly positive. 

The injury is to the same knee he injured weeks ago and has sidelined him since, so there was naturally concern when he went down again. 

Wesley Fofana
Fabrizio Romano provided a timeline for Fofana's expected return on Wednesday, claiming the defender will return in three to four weeks following this recent injury. 

Romano also categorized this injury as a 'not serious' issue, which would be backed up by the short spell on the sideline that Fofana is set to endure. 

This will be welcome news for Chelsea fans, who were rightfully concerned that their marquee summer signing would be out for another extended period. He will be needed in the coming weeks as the fixtures begin to ramp up. 

