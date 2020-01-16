Report: West Ham interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan

West Ham are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan for the remainder of the season.

David Moyes has just re-taken over the Hammers following the departure of Manuel Pellegrini, and is eyeing up the Blues star.

Barkley, 26, has been an outcast for much of the season at Stamford Bridge, but has recently returned to the side and produced an excellent performance in the 3-0 win against Burnley at the weekend.

He has only made seven appearances in the Premier League this term, and has yet to record a goal or an assists. However, he did score in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

As per the Daily Mirror, David Moyes wants to reunite with the 26-year-old, and is looking to make a loan bid to secure the England international until the end of the season.

With the European Championships coming in the summer, Barkley faces tough competition to get into Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad and David Moyes is hoping to convince Barkley to join to secure much-needed game time ahead of the Championships.

England's options in the midfield are similar to those Frank Lampard has at his disposal in west London, so Ross Barkley will need to be in tip-top form should be want to have the best chance of being selected.

