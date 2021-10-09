    • October 9, 2021
    Report: When Christian Pulisic is Expected to Return to Chelsea Training Following USMNT Omission

    A date for return.
    Author:

    Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's date for return has been set following a lenghty period on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

    The USMNT captain picked up an ankle injury on international duty against Honduras and has not trained for the Blues since.

    However, he is set to return as Adam Newson reports the American is expected back in Chelsea training next week.

    sipa_34576825

    It was previously reported that the Blues were hopeful of having Pulisic in training next week as a source told the Sun: “Maybe next week, if all goes well.”

    Thomas Tuchel's most recent update was less than positive as the German revealed: "Not so good,"

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website on Pulisic's condition, Tuchel continued: "There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

    sipa_34577581

    The Blues will be keen to get Pulisic back fit and firing as they look to compete at the top end of the Premier League table, having gone into the international break in first place by one point.

    Forwards Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have struggled for form of late and with chances drying up for Romelu Lukaku upfront, Tuchel will be keen to get the American back to fitness to provide even more competition in the forward areas.

    sipa_33416365
