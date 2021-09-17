September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: When Saul Niguez Was Told He Could Join Chelsea by Atletico Madrid

The last day.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's on-loan Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed when he was told that he could join the London club from Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard joined the west Londoners on transfer deadline day and the club have an option to make the loan deal permanent.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul revealed when Atletico Madrid told him that he could leave.

1006568753

He told the Italian journalist that on 'Day 30' he was staying in Madrid but by 'Day 31' (deadline day), he was told that he could leave and join Chelsea on loan.

After signing at the end of August right at the end of the transfer window, Saul joined the rest of the squad during the international break and made his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday

However, the midfielder only played the first half before being replaced by Jorginh as he struggled to adapt.

GettyImages-1337906944-1

"Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League," said Tuchel following Saul's troubled debut.

Despite a disappointing start, Saul believes that he can turn around his fortunes and have a good season at Chelsea.

Next up for the Blues is Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier LEague as Saul could make his second appearance for the club.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (8)
News

Report: When Saul Niguez Was Told He Could Join Chelsea by Atletico Madrid

sipa_35087639
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Miss Out on Milan Skriniar Transfer Depsite Romelu Lukaku Recommendation

sipa_34773692
News

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of London Derby

sipa_33164424 (1)
News

Report: Thiago Silva Set to Leave Chelsea at the End of the Season Upon Contract Expiry

pjimage (38)
News

Revealed: How Thiago Silva Comforted Saul Niguez After Difficult Chelsea Debut

pjimage (37)
News

Saul Niguez Confident of Chelsea Mounting Title Charge in Premier League & Champions League

sipa_35009459
News

Jorginho: Romelu Lukaku Is 'Hungry' to Grow At Chelsea Following £97.5M Return

sipa_34769144
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League