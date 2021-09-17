Report: When Saul Niguez Was Told He Could Join Chelsea by Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's on-loan Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez has revealed when he was told that he could join the London club from Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard joined the west Londoners on transfer deadline day and the club have an option to make the loan deal permanent.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul revealed when Atletico Madrid told him that he could leave.

He told the Italian journalist that on 'Day 30' he was staying in Madrid but by 'Day 31' (deadline day), he was told that he could leave and join Chelsea on loan.

After signing at the end of August right at the end of the transfer window, Saul joined the rest of the squad during the international break and made his debut against Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, the midfielder only played the first half before being replaced by Jorginh as he struggled to adapt.

"Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League," said Tuchel following Saul's troubled debut.

Despite a disappointing start, Saul believes that he can turn around his fortunes and have a good season at Chelsea.

Next up for the Blues is Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier LEague as Saul could make his second appearance for the club.

