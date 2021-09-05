Report: Why Chelsea Decided Against Signing Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni This Summer

Chelsea refused to sign any of West Ham's Declan Rice or AS Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni during the summer transfer window due to different reasons, according to reports.

The Blues secured the arrival of Saúl Ñíguez on loan from Atlético Madrid for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of £30 million next year.

Despite being linked with Rice and Tchouaméni in recent months, the European champions passed on the chance to land either of the two in their hunt for a central midfielder to bolster their squad as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

According to The Athletic, though both Rice and Tchouaméni were added to Chelsea's wishlist a few months back, neither deal looked close to happening this summer.

The west London side were put off by West Ham's valuation of Rice, which has been reported to be around £100 million, which even left the 22-year-old furious, with a move for the England international being reserved for 2022.

Moreover, though there was genuine interest in Tchouaméni among the Chelsea faithful, it was believed that another season in the Ligue 1 could bode well for the French star, who turns 22 in January.

The Blues have made a sensational start to the new campaign following a strong start to the previous season as Chelsea raced to a top-four finish and Champions League glory after beating Manchester City in the final in May.

After securing victory in the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal on penalties, the west London side secured seven points out of a possible nine from their opening three league ties against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool prior to the first international break of the season.

