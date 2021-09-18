Report: Why Chelsea Fans Could Be Banned From Stamford Bridge This Season Amid Covid-19 Checks

Chelsea fans could be banned for three matches if they try to attend games without the relevant Covid-19 certification, according to reports.

As it stands, to be able to enter Stamford Bridge on a matchday supporters need to provide proof of being double vaccinated for at least 14 days, or to have a negative lateral flow within 48 hours of the game to be allowed in.

The message from Chelsea on a game-by-game basis states: "Supporters attending our home matches this season will be required to provide evidence they are at low risk of transmitting Covid-19. This is to increase the safety and comfort of our supporters, players and staff.

"This can be done through proof of full Covid-19 vaccination (with both doses received at least 14 days prior to the match) or proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT – from age 11 and over) carried out within 48 hours of the fixture kicking off."

Spot checks are done at the turnstiles on supporters, however this could soon change.

As per the Daily Mail, the Premier League are considering to ban fans for three games if they attempt to attend matches without certifications, if the Government make it compulsory later on in the season.

Deterring measures are in place to try to ensure fans are following the guidance, but enforcement could become mandatory if the Government introduce the Covid-19 passports.

Punishments could therefore be put in place to supporters who don't follow the new rules, should they be put in place, which could see anyone 'seeking to enter' stadiums without a passport denied entry for the respective game, as well as further matches which follow.

