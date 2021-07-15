Report: Why Chelsea Made the Decision to Sell Marc Guehi This Summer

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has been allowed to leave the club on a permanent transfer as he is not keen to stay part of the 'loan army' beyond his stint at Swansea, according to reports.

Guehi is set for a permanent transfer away from Stamford Bridge as it looks like the defender will join Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace side this summer.

As per Football.London, there was a strong belief from those at Chelsea that Guehi could step into the senior squad if needed but as his long-term future was uncertain, with his refusal to sign a new contract, the Blues decided to accept Crystal Palace's offer.

The highly rated academy graduate has previously spent two spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan, both with Swansea City, but it was thought that he would be set for a third.

However, his unwillingness to stay on loan left the Blues with no option but to cash in on the 21-year-old.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a sell on fee and matching rights clause for Guehi, if he is to leave Crystal Palace in the future.

It has also been reported that the fee offered was simply 'too good to refuse' for the Blues as they offload the defender this summer.

Chelsea are in the market for a new defender, with Kurt Zouma attracting interest and Guehi's sale could help provide funds for a new central defender.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has been heavily linked after rejecting an approach from Tottenham. Brighton's Ben White could be seen as an alternative too.

