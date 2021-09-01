Report: Why Chelsea Pulled Out of Erling Haaland Race

Chelsea were forced to drop their interest in Erling Haaland due to the extraordinary funds it would have cost to keep the forward over a span of five years, according to reports.

The Blues had made the Norway international their top transfer target this summer, with the European champions looking to add Haaland to their ranks to compete on all fronts during the 2021/22 campaign.

With several elite sides across Europe chasing the 21-year-old's signature, it was believed that Chelsea would have had to offer a sum in the region of €175 million to prise the marksman away from Borussia Dortmund, who were adamant on keeping hold of their talisman past the summer.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea backed out of the race to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg star after being informed that Haaland would cost around £500 million over a period of five years - if wages, transfer and agent fees are all taken into consideration.

Manchester City were the other side who were offered the chance to sign Haaland this summer, but the Premier League champions instead switched their focus on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham, which didn't materialise either.

Chelsea eventually accepted defeat in their chase of Haaland, and moved on by landing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Haaland has often stated that he is happy at Dortmund after the German side managed to qualify for the Champions League in a late surge towards the end of the previous campaign.

It had also been stated that Dortmund were reluctant to part ways with their number nine during the same window as when they sold Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

More Chelsea Coverage:



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube