September 22, 2021
Report: Why Malang Sarr Returned to Chelsea Training Early, Rejecting France Opportunity at Tokyo Olympics Revealed

The reason as to why Chelsea defender Malang Sarr returned to Cobham early and turned down the chance to represent France in the Tokyo Olympics has been revealed.

The 22-year-old is yet to feature for the Blues this season but could be in line to make his Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

As per Goal, Sarr turned down the opportunity to represent his country at the Tokyo Olympics in order to resolve his future.

However, his future did not end up being resolved. He featured regularly in pre-season for Thomas Tuchel's side but a proposed loan move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth collapsed at the last minute.

This left Sarr with no new club after Deadline Day and now he must impress Tuchel to try and fight his way into the Chelsea first team.

There will be opportunities for the defender, who spent last season in an uneventful loan spell with FC Porto, to move on loan once the winter window opens.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about Malang Sarr?

The Chelsea boss delivered a message to those who are still at the club, yet have not featured regularly this season.

"Listen, it's very easy," The German explained. "If you get registered, then it's your duty to be ready. When you change in the dressing room, and come here to Chelsea every day, it's your duty to be ready. This is the baseline for everything."

More Chelsea Coverage

