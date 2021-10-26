    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Why Manchester United Are Allegedly Facing Doubts Over Antonio Conte Appointment

    Author:

    Manchester United are reportedly doubtful of appointing former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new manager if they are to replace Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer.

    The Italian has been heavily linked with the job at the Red Devils despite them still having a manager.

    And as per CaughtOffside, Manchester United have concerns over Conte's integrity.

    sipa_23681761

    This comes after reports that Tottenham Hotspur decided against hiring Conte due to his conduct.

    It has been reported that Conte was allegedly involved in a scandal involving his agent Federico Pastorello and this could mean that he misses out on yet another job opportunity in England.

    Conte has had an impressive career, lifting the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge before winning the Serie A with Inter Milan last season.

    sipa_33028882

    Manchester United could dismiss Solsjkaer after an embarassing 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.

    Conte would be an obvious appointment as he has Premier League experience and is currently unemployed, but the Red Devils are concerned regarding his integrity and could keep Solsjkaer in charge or look for another candidate.

    It remains to be seen as to whether Conte would join the Manchester based club but if an approach is made, Chelsea could face their former boss in the Premier League.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    News

    Report: Why Manchester United Are Allegedly Facing Doubts Over Antonio Conte Appointment

    just now
    sipa_35665630 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Still in Talks With Chelsea But No Agreement As Of Yet

    30 minutes ago
    pjimage (8)
    News

    Report: Christensen and Rudiger Both Want to Stay at Chelsea as Contract Breakthroughs Yet to be Reached

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664208
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen Feels 'Undervalued' at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    1006568753
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Saul Niguez Has to Take His Chance Against Southampton if Handed Opportunity

    2 hours ago
    sipa_23681761
    News

    Report: Why Tottenham Hotspur Allegedly Refused Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33186242
    News

    Report: How Antonio Conte Allegedly Benefited From Chelsea Signing Emerson Palmieri

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33028882
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Had Alleged Investigation Undertaken Regarding Conduct

    3 hours ago