Report: Why Manchester United Are Allegedly Facing Doubts Over Antonio Conte Appointment

Manchester United are reportedly doubtful of appointing former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as their new manager if they are to replace Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer.

The Italian has been heavily linked with the job at the Red Devils despite them still having a manager.

And as per CaughtOffside, Manchester United have concerns over Conte's integrity.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

This comes after reports that Tottenham Hotspur decided against hiring Conte due to his conduct.

It has been reported that Conte was allegedly involved in a scandal involving his agent Federico Pastorello and this could mean that he misses out on yet another job opportunity in England.

Conte has had an impressive career, lifting the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge before winning the Serie A with Inter Milan last season.

Photo by Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Manchester United could dismiss Solsjkaer after an embarassing 5-0 home loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Conte would be an obvious appointment as he has Premier League experience and is currently unemployed, but the Red Devils are concerned regarding his integrity and could keep Solsjkaer in charge or look for another candidate.

It remains to be seen as to whether Conte would join the Manchester based club but if an approach is made, Chelsea could face their former boss in the Premier League.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube