Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Why Antonio Rudiger Has Rejected Latest Chelsea Contract Talks

The German is focusing on his country, but what about his club future?
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has rejected talks of a new contract with his current deal set to expire in 2022 and according to reports, Chelsea will need to offer the defender an improved contract to see him stay.

Rudiger became a vital player on the left hand-side of Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side, helping form a defence that conceded the least goals in Europe since Tuchel came to the club.

According to BILD, the defender rejected all talks of a new contract after the Champions League final, instead choosing to concentrate on the European Championship with Germany. 

sipa_33164499

The report continues to state that Rudiger has not forgotten that he was treated poorly under former coach Frank Lampard as Chelsea primarily deployed a four man defence, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva being preferred to Rudiger at the start of the season.

The German international looked set to leave Chelsea under the former boss but a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialise last summer. 

It is believed that Chelsea will have to offer improved terms to tie the German down.

Rudiger is in a strong position to negotiate his new contract and seek improved terms after his fantastic form towards the back end of the season alongside Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea defence.

However, Rudiger is not the only defender who the club will be looking to offer a new contract to as club captain Azpilicueta, Danish international Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are all out of contract in 12 months.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33523624
News

Report: Why Antonio Rudiger Has Rejected Latest Chelsea Contract Talks

Ramos_2
News

Sergio Ramos Has Already Been Warned Against Chelsea Move by Former Blues Player

sipa_33597565
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Thursday 17 June: Former Blues Inspire Belgium Comeback Against Andreas Christensen's Denmark

1002915491 (1)
News

Jody Morris: Chelsea Star Mason Mount Is a £100M Player

sipa_33329784
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Set to Stay At Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

sipa_33050341
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud Accepts AC Milan Contract Offer

sipa_33492917
News

Fikayo Tomori Joins AC Milan: 'Thank You for Everything' Chelsea