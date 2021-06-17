Report: Why Antonio Rudiger Has Rejected Latest Chelsea Contract Talks

The German is focusing on his country, but what about his club future?

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has rejected talks of a new contract with his current deal set to expire in 2022 and according to reports, Chelsea will need to offer the defender an improved contract to see him stay.

Rudiger became a vital player on the left hand-side of Thomas Tuchel's Champions League winning side, helping form a defence that conceded the least goals in Europe since Tuchel came to the club.

According to BILD, the defender rejected all talks of a new contract after the Champions League final, instead choosing to concentrate on the European Championship with Germany.

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that Rudiger has not forgotten that he was treated poorly under former coach Frank Lampard as Chelsea primarily deployed a four man defence, with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva being preferred to Rudiger at the start of the season.

The German international looked set to leave Chelsea under the former boss but a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialise last summer.

It is believed that Chelsea will have to offer improved terms to tie the German down.

Rudiger is in a strong position to negotiate his new contract and seek improved terms after his fantastic form towards the back end of the season alongside Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea defence.

However, Rudiger is not the only defender who the club will be looking to offer a new contract to as club captain Azpilicueta, Danish international Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are all out of contract in 12 months.

