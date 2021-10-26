Report: Why Tottenham Hotspur Allegedly Refused Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

The reason why Tottenham Hotspur turned down the chance to bring in former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been revealed, according to reports.

He was heavily linked with the managerial job in north London during the summer but the club ended up appointing Nuno Espirito Santo.

As per CaughtOffside, Spurs' reason for not appointing Conte was due to 'suspicions of wrongdoing', allegedly.

It has been reported that Conte was allegedly involved in a scandal involving his agent Federico Pastorello.

They revealed that Conte and his agent had allegedly made 'secret agreements' with other agents to profit from Chelsea's transger policy.

CaughtOffside clarify that this was done behind Chelsea's back and no other member of staff was aware of the 'secret operation', according to their source.

The pair had allegedly made arrangements to take a percentage of player's agent fees if they signed for Chelsea, however there is no concrete evidence of these comments.

The report continues to state that Tottenham Hotspur first became aware of the suspicion of wrongdoing as they were in talk with Conte to take over as the club's manager last season.

The report continues to list one example as Emerson Palmieri, who signed for Chelsea from AS Roma under Conte for £18 million.

