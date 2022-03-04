Report: Wyss and Boehly 'Increasingly Confident' of Deal to Buy Chelsea From Abramovich

Todd Boehly and Hansjörg Wyss are 'increasingly confident' that their bid to purchase Chelsea football club will be successful, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

This led to Swiss billionaire Wyss and US billionaire Boehly confirming their intention of a consortium backed bid, which is expected to be lodged by the end of this week.

As per the Guardian, the pair are confident that they will be successful in their pursuit of purchasing Chelsea as they are set to step up negotiations with Abramovich this weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

A deadline of March 15 has been set for prospective buyers, with the Club still accepting bids as further bids are expected to be made.

Once all of the bids are made, the team around the sale will 'review the credible bids' to narrow down to list of potential buyers.

Abramovich's incredibly successful 19 year will come to an end sooner rather than later, it is now just a matter of when not if and it looks like Wyss and Boehly are leading the race as things stand.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was reported that Abramovich has already received bids in the region of £3 billion for the club but these do not match his £4 billion valuation.

The sale comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine leaving the Chelsea owner under pressure to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Upon the sale, Abramovich confirmed he will donate all 'net proceeds' to the victims of the war in Ukraine, setting up his own charitable foundation.

