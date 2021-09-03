Report: Zenit Recall Players From International Duty Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Zenit St. Petersburg have recalled their Brazilian internationals Malcom and Claudinho from national duty ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The Russians have been drawn against Thomas Tuchel's side in the Champions League group stages.

As per the Mail Online, Malcom and Claudinho have been recalled from the Brazil squad.

Photo by Richard Callis/Fotoarena/Sipa USA

The duo met up with the Brazil squad which was already depleted as nine players, including Thiago Silva, were not released by Premier Leagu eclubs due to the 10-day hotel quarentine required on their return.

Zenit recalling their players means that they would be back and available for the clash at Stamford Bridge on 14th September.

The report continues to state that the Brazilian FA have lodged a complaint against the Russian club, urging FIFA to deploy 'all applicable punishments' on Zenit.

Photo by Pablo Morano / Orange Pictures / DPPI/Sipa USA

FIFA rules could see the players serve a five-day ban, which could see the pair ruled out of the Chelsea clash. The ban would apply after Brazil's match against Peru on Thursday 9 September, therefore missing the game on the 14th.

The same fate could await the Premier League clubs who refused to release their players, meaning Chelsea could also be without Thiago Silva for the clash.

Chelsea begin their Champions League campaign agains the Russian side and are looking to retain their crown after lifting the trophy in Tuchel's first season last campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube