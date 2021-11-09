Report: Ziyech 'Disappointed' By Lampard Sacking From Chelsea

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has revealed he was 'disappointed' by the dismissal of former Blues manager, Frank Lampard, from his position.

Lampard took charge of his former club Chelsea in July 2019, guiding the club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal.

In January 2021 however, Lampard was dismissed from the position following a run of poor results, and former Paris-Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel took over.

As per Voetbal International, via Sportwitness, Ziyech was reportedly 'disappointed' by the dismissal of Lampard, whom he enjoyed playing under.

The Moroccan international was Lampard's first signing as Chelsea manager, but after struggling with various injuries during his time in west London, Ziyech has struggled to take off at the club.

Following Lampard's sacking, Ziyech previously expressed how happy he was that Thomas Tuchel was the man to fill the void that Lampard left.

‘It’s different, different than we’d had the last six months (under Frank Lampard). He’s bringing his own vision.

"I think his statistics say it all, so it goes well for everybody. We are doing what we have to do and winning a lot of games, we’re playing good football. So, I think everybody at the club is happy with his journey here."

It has recently been reported that Frank Lampard is currently in talks to replace Daniel Farke to take charge of Norwich City.

There is no doubt many in England would welcome the former Chelsea and England star back to the Premier League with open arms.

