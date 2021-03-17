NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Reports in Italy: Chelsea 'already regret' letting Fikayo Tomori join AC Milan

Chelsea are reportedly already regretting their decision to allow Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan.

The 23-year-old signed an initial six-month deal with Milan in January until the end of the season, but they have the option to make his move permanent in the summer for a fee in the region of £25 million.

Tomori has flourished since his move to the Rossoneri and a permanent move is heavily on the cards.

sipa_32635405

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are 'willing to complete' a permanent deal for Tomori is they can after directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara admitted the buy-out price is expensive as they look to hold talks with the Blues at the end of the season.

But the report also claims that 'it is no coincidence that in London, they already regret it'. 

Finances are tight at the Serie A club but they are constantly 'thinking' about Tomori's long-term future at the San Siro.

sipa_32562658

Tomori was let go during Frank Lampard's reign as manager, and he is yet to speak to new boss Thomas Tuchel, but Tomori is solely focused on his time at Milan. 

He said last week: "I often talk with my former teammates at Chelsea, who are also great friends. They feel well and are satisfied. I haven’t spoken to Tuchel yet, but he must remain focused on Chelsea as I have to think about Milan."

sipa_32417955 (1)
