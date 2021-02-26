NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Reports of Marina Granovskaia wanting Maurizio Sarri back at Chelsea rubbished

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia didn't hold any discussions with Maurizio Sarri to return to the club after the dismissal of Frank Lampard.

Sarri's one-year spell in west London was a success despite him not having the best of relationships with the Stamford Bridge faithful. A Europe League triumph and a third-place finish in the Premier League. 

He was ultimately replaced by Lampard in 2019 after leaving to Juventus, but Lampard was dismissed at the end of last month. 

Chelsea were linked with several names including Thomas Tuchel who was eventually appointed as the new Head Coach and has made a flying start, remaining unbeaten. 

But reports in Italy claimed that after Lampard's sacking, they Granovskaia wanted Sarri back and the Italian had agreed to return to Stamford Bridge. But owner Roman Abramovich 'stopped everything'. 

However those reports have been rubbished by the Telegraph and Guardian. Sarri was never considered or discussed as an option prior to Tuchel's appointment. 

The initial reports caused quite a stir but have now been put to bed by English journalists. 

Nevertheless, Chelsea will be extremely content with the position they now find themselves in. They have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-0 first-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

And they are also tinkering around the Champions League spots after closing the gap following Tuchel's unbeaten start as Head Coach. 

