Revealaed: Kepa Arrizabalaga Breaks Petr Cech's Chelsea Penalty Record

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga has broken a goalkeeping record, overtaking Blues legend Petr Cech by doing so.

Kepa played a vital role against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, making a penalty save on the way to his side's penalty shootout victory.

In doing so, Kepa has now made the most penalty shootout saves in Chelsea history.

Following Ashley Young's penalty that hit the woodwork, Kepa saved a shot from Marvelous Nakamba to swing the shoot-out in Chelsea's favour.

The previous record was held by former Blue Cech, who is now the club's Technical Director.

The existing record was six penalty saves, including a Champions League final denial.

Kepa has now made seven penalty shoot-out saves after pulling off a save in the shoot-out victory against Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup to help his side on their way to a 4-3 win on penalties.

The Spaniard featured in Chelsea's last two matches due to an injury picked up by Edouard Mendy against Zenit, keeping a clean sheet against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before another heroic penalty shoot-out performance.

The shoot-out save made history, with Kepa previously proving his worth against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel brought the goalkeeper on in the last minute of extra time for penalties, and was rewarded as Kepa pulled off a save to win the European Cup at the beginning of the season.

What did Tuchel say about Kepa?

"Kepa is very strong at penalties," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"He has good experiences in shoot-outs so we focused on that, and tried our best."

