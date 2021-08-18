Revealaed: The Three Players Who Did Not Feature in Chelsea's Open Training Session at Stamford Bridge Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Three players were nowhere to be seen.

N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech were all absent from Chelsea's first team squad that appeared in an open training session in front of supporters at Stamford Bridge.

The first team squad took to the pitch as Romelu Lukaku stepped foot inside Stamford Bridge for the first time as a Chelsea player since his departure in 2014.

However, three players did not feature as Thomas Tuchel's side trained in front of their fans.

Ziyech was withdrawn after opening the scoring in Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup triumph against Villarreal last week and was unavailable for the session.

Tuchel ruled Ziyech our for two weeks as he said: "Hakim will miss the game tomorrow (against Crystal Palace) for sure because of his injury. The decision has been made to treat it conservatively.

"We don’t need surgery which is very good news for this kind of problem. We hope it continues like this and he can be back on the pitch within the next two weeks. We hope this, we cannot promise but we hope."

N'Golo Kante also didn't feature in the open training session on Wednesday but Chelsea were handed a boost as manager Tuchel revealed the French international should be available for Arsenal on Sunday.

“N’Golo should be back in the middle of the week and be ready for Arsenal.” he said.

However, Kante's exclusion from the Chelsea training squad will be a worry for many fans.

Pulisic's reason for his absence is unknown but expect Tuchel to provide an update following the training session.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube