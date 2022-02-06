Skip to main content
Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's Contract Demands After Latest Chelsea Offer Rejection

Antonio Rudiger's contract demands have been revealed after reports have stated that he has rejected a newly improved £200,000-a-week contract offer from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, with it looking increasingly likely that he will leave as we approach June.

As per the Athletic, his contract demands have been revealed and it looks like Chelsea could afford to meet these.

The latest reports stated that Rudiger rejected a huge informal £200,000-a-week offer from Chelsea.

Chelsea remain optimistic they can strike a deal with the defender in order for him not to leave on a free transfer this summer and the Athletic have revealed that the Germany international is now looking for in the region of £225,000-a-week, which is more than he initially requested.

This looks to be meetable for Chelsea but a signing on bonus will also be required.

Last month, Tuchel admitted he didn't need to sit down to hold talks with Rudiger to convince him to stay.

"I don’t feel he needs a lot of coffees with me. He is a guy that needs to trust you, to feel the connection, feel the trust. He wants to feel it by minutes and by actions. I don’t feel Toni needs a lot of words, pampering and coffee talks or invitations to dinner or whatever."

It appears that the Blues are getting closer to reaching an agreement to keep their world class defender at the club.

Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's Contract Demands After Latest Chelsea Offer Rejection

