Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's 'Dangerous Situation' Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

Chelsea are facing a 'dangerous situation' with Antonio Rudiger as there is no financial or economical agreement with the defender, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is free to leave the club at the end of the season, as things stand, with his contract expiring next summer.

As per Fabrizio Romanp via Express Sport, the deal is 'far from being reached', leaving a dangerous situation for Chelsea.

He said: "He’s not so young so he wants an important contract also because it’s the final part of his career.

"At the moment they have no financial or economical agreement. I was told a few days ago it was far from being reached, so it’s a dangerous situation for Chelsea."

It has recently been reported that Rudiger is 'most likely' to leave Chelsea despite wanting to stay at the club.

There is 'deep worry' in west London over Rudiger committing his future to the European champions which has seen clubs start to show 'big interest' ahead of a possible swoop.

Chelsea are reported to already be making alternative plans to replace Rudiger should they begin next season without the Germany international at the club.

Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Pau Torres have all been linked with the Blues.

