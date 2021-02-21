Revealed: Atletico Madrid confirm available squad to face Chelsea in Champions League last-16

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad to face Chelsea in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Instead of hosting the Thomas Tuchel's Blues at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Simeone's men will face Chelsea at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest, Romania due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Simeone doesn't have an issue playing their home leg in a neutral venu following the effects of the pandemic.

“I don’t think it’s important to give an opinion [on the venue] because the opinion we might say won’t influence on what the reality is," he said recently.

“And because we are living a complex moment globally, from a social point of view, it is already difficult to compete and do our job.

“We will prepare and enjoy what we have. To play anywhere, any time, the day they want. There is no problem.”

Simeone will be without duo Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco for the European tie after the pair suffered recent injuries keeping them on the sidelines for the round of 16 clash.

Here is the confirmed Atletico squad which is available for selection to face the Blues in Romania on Tuesday night.

Goalkeepers: Grbic, Oblak, San Roman

Defenders: Renan Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Alvaro G, Ricard

Midfielders: Kondogbia, Torreira, Koke, Saul, Lemar, M. Llorente, Vitolo

Forwards: Joao Felix, Suarez, Correa, Dembele, Camello

