Revealed: Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount & Lukaku's Rankings in 2021 Ballon d'Or

The 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings were revealed on Monday night as Lionel Messi won the award for the seventh time.

Chelsea had five nominees for the Men's award; Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Romelu Lukaku were all among the 30-man shortlist.

The awards ceremony took place in Paris, France which saw the Blues player learn their fate.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Here is how the Chelsea stars fared as the rankings were revealed throughout Monday afternoon and evening:

Cesar Azpilicueta - 29th

The Chelsea captain was the first out of the announcement for the rankings. He finished in joint-29th position along with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

N'Golo Kante - 5th

The 30-year-old ranked inside the top five at the ceremony as Messi claimed another Ballon d'Or trophy.

Jorginho - 3rd

After a stellar year for club and country, winning both the Champions League and the European Championships, Jorginho earned a spot in the top three.

He was only beaten in the rankings by Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Mason Mount - 19th

Mount's spectacular year has seen him ranked 19th in the Ballon d'Or for 2021.

After assisting the winner in the Champions League final, clinching glory in the process, he reached the European Championships final with England but fell at the final hurdle.

Romelu Lukaku - 12th

The 28-year-old's performances for Inter Milan prior to his Chelsea switch have seen him just miss out on the top ten for the award.

Lukaku ranked 12th overall in a year to remember for the Belgium international as no Serie A player scored more match-winning goals than him (8) last season.

