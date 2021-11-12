'The Best' - Ben Chilwell's Two Word Reece James Admission

Ben Chilwell has made an honest two word admission regarding his Chelsea and England teammate Reece James ahead of the Three Lions' clash against Albania.

The pair are Chelsea's two top goalscorers in the Premier League so far this season and have been impressive as the Blues sit top of the league.

Speaking via football.london, Chilwell made an admission regarding his teammate.

He said "My right back."

This was followed by Chilwell exclaiming that Reece James is "The best."

However, James himself has refused to label himself as the best right back in England as, speaking to the press, he discussed the competition in the England camp.

"We each have a different style of play," James added. "Trent (Alexander-Arnold) has obviously been at the top for quite a few years now. Obviously Kyle Walker as well. Competition is very tough.

"There are full backs who are not here at a very good level. I'm competing with very good players, it's quite tough. We just have to keep pushing each other."

It is clear that Chilwell and James have a strong relationship both on and off the pitch.

Chelsea will hope that the pair can keep up their fine form as they look to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

