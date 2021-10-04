Revealed: Ben Chilwell's Positive Response to Lack of Chelsea Minutes

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's positive response to struggling for game time has been revealed, according to reports.

The defender has not played as much as he would have wished since last season's Champions League final, due to Marcos Alonso's fine start to the season.

However, he has responded positively, according to the Athletic.

Sipa USA

Chilwell has not just struggled for game time at Chelsea, but has also been out of the England reckoning despite being part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

Speaking on Chilwell, the England manager said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in.

"You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

Sipa USA

The 24-year-old has made four appearances for the Blues so far this campaign, having come off the bench in their 1-0 loss to Juventus before starting and scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alonso has been the preferred choice since the start of the season, but he was replaced by Chilwell at half time in the Champions League defeat before not featuring at the weekend.

Chilwell has worked hard and will be looking to make even more progress this season to reclaim his spot in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

