Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Demands Amid Chelsea Standoff

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract demands have been revealed as the defender's current deal expires at the end of the season amid Barcelona interest.

The 32-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge could be reaching an emotional end as it was reported that he is 'very close' to leaving the club.

And now, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Azpilicueta has asked for a two-year contract with an option for a third to stay at Chelsea.

imago1008928204h

However, the Blues are only willing to agree to an annual contract (one-year) with an option for a second season.

Di Marzio continues to report that Barcelona are tempting him, with the view of the player returning to Spain in June.

Read More

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has always been full of praise for his captain, and earlier in December wasn't concerned about his uncertain future in the capital.

imago1008931025h

"I don’t see any problem here," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website regarding his contract situation. "The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

However, it now appears that the defender is more likely to leave than stay at the club, with Barcelona strongly linked with the defender.

Should Azpilicueta leave, it will mean a new club captain will have to be named, as well as a new defender is likely to arrive through the doors in west London - Jules Kounde has been heavily linked. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894652h
News

Revealed: Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Demands Amid Chelsea Standoff

41 seconds ago
imago1008894006h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku's Return to Chelsea Training Ahead of Spurs Tie

30 minutes ago
imago1007587612h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Spurs: Romelu Lukaku Returns as Christian Pulisic Plays Wing-Back

1 hour ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Have Accepted Romelu Lukaku's Apology Ahead of Spurs Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008889386h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Carabao Cup

2 hours ago
imago0034655518h
News

Antonio Conte Discusses Emotional Chelsea Return Ahead of Spurs Tie

2 hours ago
imago1005603673h
News

Christensen & Chalobah: Chelsea Could be Handed Double Injury Blow Ahead of Spurs Tie

3 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Romelu Lukaku's Commitment to Chelsea

3 hours ago