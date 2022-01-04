Revealed: Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Demands Amid Chelsea Standoff

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract demands have been revealed as the defender's current deal expires at the end of the season amid Barcelona interest.

The 32-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge could be reaching an emotional end as it was reported that he is 'very close' to leaving the club.

And now, as per Gianluca Di Marzio, Azpilicueta has asked for a two-year contract with an option for a third to stay at Chelsea.

However, the Blues are only willing to agree to an annual contract (one-year) with an option for a second season.

Di Marzio continues to report that Barcelona are tempting him, with the view of the player returning to Spain in June.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has always been full of praise for his captain, and earlier in December wasn't concerned about his uncertain future in the capital.

"I don’t see any problem here," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website regarding his contract situation. "The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

However, it now appears that the defender is more likely to leave than stay at the club, with Barcelona strongly linked with the defender.

Should Azpilicueta leave, it will mean a new club captain will have to be named, as well as a new defender is likely to arrive through the doors in west London - Jules Kounde has been heavily linked.

