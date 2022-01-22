Revealed: Chelsea Board Delighted With Thomas Tuchel Despite Previous Reputation

The Chelsea board are happy with the way Thomas Tuchel handles himself in public, including the way he deals with the dressing room.

He is approaching his one-year anniversary in charge of the Blues which has seen him lift two trophies - the Champions League and Super Cup.

Tuchel has enjoyed success but that hasn't come without its problems throughout the course of his 12 month tenure.

He has had injury and Covid issues to deal with which has left him with a depleted squad at times, forcing him to change formations and shifting players into non-preferred positions.

Tuchel then dealt with Romelu Lukaku's secret interview with Sky Italia extremely well, both to the media and behind-the-scenes.

That has rubbed off to the hierarchy in west London, ss per the Mail, with club officials fond of Tuchel's public persona, which has been evident through the German's handling of the media during difficult situations, including the recent Lukaku saga.

The report states that 'key figures at Chelsea have been delighted to find Tuchel more inclusive and less argumentative than the reputation that preceded him'.

Tuchel has a contract at Chelsea until 2024 and is confident he can see it through despite the club's track record of sacking managers.

"I have a contract until 2024 I think," he said earlier this week. "Let’s stay with this! Let’s try to stay as long as this contract says. The history tells us it’s not that easy!

"I feel very confident I can make it, I don’t want to be nowhere else. This is absolutely sure. I feel very happy. Everybody knows you need results. I am responsible for creating an atmosphere that gives us the results so all the focus is into the process and not into the result.

"Hopefully many more years to come but the only thing to influence it is to be good in the very moment and this is what we try.”

