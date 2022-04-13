Revealed: Chelsea Break Record in Victory at Santiago Bernabeu Despite Dropping Out of Champions League

Chelsea broke an impressive record in their 3-1 win in normal time against Real Madrid on Tuesday despite dropping out of the Champions League on aggregate.

Thomas Tuchel's men won 3-2 on the night in extra time but this was not enough to see them progress as Real Madrid won 5-4 on aggregate.

Despite the feeling of disappointment after falling out of the Champions League, Chelsea can take some pride as they made history for the club.

The win sees Chelsea register their eighth successive victory in all competitions, the best-ever run of results on the road for the Blues.

Chelsea have won every away match since they beat Crystal Palace with a late Hakim Ziyech goal in February after they returned from Club World Cup duties.

The last time Thomas Tuchel's men failed to win an away match was in January, a 1-1 draw at the AmEx to Graham Potter's Brighton.

Despite falling out of the competition that he won in his first season at Chelsea, Tuchel admitted that he was proud of his players for their performance.

"The players lived up to the plan in a very different way than we did against Brentford and in the first leg," he said. "This is a huge difference. We were never shy of making the point that this is the most important: how we live up to a tactic and how lively we play in a structure. This was at the full limit today.

"This is where the credit goes to the players. We were very disciplined on the ball and very active and had a lot of investment off the ball. We showed a lot of courage, and from there, we showed a lot of quality, and this was the right way to do it.

"I'm very happy. It's the way to go forward. We demand a lot from the players, and if we have this kind of effort, we are a special team. If not, we can lose against anybody. So the point is made."

Chelsea face Crystal Palace next in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

