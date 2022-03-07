Revealed: Chelsea Duo Were Unaware of Roman Abramovich Sale During Luton Town Clash

Two Chelsea players were not aware of Chelsea being put up for sale when they faced Luton Town in the FA Cup on Wednesday 2 March, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per the Athletic, two players were unaware that the club had been put for sale despite an announcement before the game.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Athletic writes: "one senior player who started the game didn’t know until he checked social media on his phone after Chelsea’s 3-2 victory. Another who wasn’t involved in the fixture learned of it when Abramovich’s message was posted on the club’s official website."

Whilst the Athletic did not name the players, this will come as a surprise as Thomas Tuchel admitted that he and his side were aware of the sale before the statement was released on the website.

"He gave everyone in the building a quick brief, explained the situation. Not too much what we did not already know. We have to live in this situation. It does not make sense to worry too much because we don’t have a lot of influence, not to say no influence at all. That was the bottom line," Tuchel admitted.

IMAGO / News Images

However, the Blues boss wants his players to remain focused on playing football rather than the off field events.

"There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it. Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible."

