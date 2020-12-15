NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Revealed: Olivier Giroud rejected summer move to Bordeaux

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny tried to convince Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud to join Bordeaux during the summer transfer window. 

The pair used to play together in north London and Giroud's future at Chelsea has been in question due to limited playing time ahead of the European Championships next summer. 

But Giroud has worked his way up the pecking order at Chelsea after netting four goals against Sevilla in the Champions League recently and bagging in the league against Leeds.

Clubs have shown interest in the 34-year-old, and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted he wants to keep Giroud and the striker recently admitted that he wants to stay in west London to win trophies.

However, Koscielny has revealed that he tried his best to convince Giroud to make the switch to France, but he opted to stay at Chelsea. 

“Yes, it’s true. I tried," Koscielny told France Football via Sport Witness.

"Oli didn’t come and I totally respect his choice. He still feels capable of playing at the highest level, in a club that plays the Champions League.

"He wants to continue to play for the France national team in the Euros and maybe even go to the 2022 World Cup. If he still feels capable of doing it, letting him enjoy it as much as possible. A career is short. (…) I gave him all the arguments as to why I’m at Bordeaux, and he completely understood. He still wants to win and stay at the highest level."

