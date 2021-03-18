Revealed: Chelsea have 13% chance of winning 2020/21 Champions League

Chelsea's chances of winning the Champions League this season have been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are into the quarter-finals of Europe after a stellar 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid to confirm their spot in the last-eight.

They are now just four games away from the final, and their chances of success have been revealed.

According to a study by FiveThirtyEight, here are the percentages of the possibility of Chelsea reaching each stage of the Champions League:

To make semi-finals: 55%

To make final: 28%

To win final: 13%

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Friday 19 March in Nyon, Switzerland, as Chelsea await their opponents.

We simulated the quarter-final draw to see who Chelsea could face and it drew them against Real Madrid.

Chelsea are 'fearless' according to their boss Thomas Tuchel as he believes nobody will want to face his unbeaten side. They are yet to lose under the German in his opening 13 games and have only conceded twice in the process.

The other teams in Friday's draw are: Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Real Madrid and PSG.

For full details on Friday's Champions League draw, click here.



