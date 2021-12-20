Revealed: Premier League Tell Chelsea Covid-19 Protocol for Fixture Postponement

Chelsea have been told the procedure for Premier League games to be postponed amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Premier League held a meeting with clubs on Monday afternoon where it was decided that there would be no pause to the season and the fixture schedule would carry on as usual.

Six out of the ten games at the weekend were postponed due to Covid-19 problems within squads after each game was dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Chelsea didn't have their game at Wolves postponed because the Premier League rejected their request much to Thomas Tuchel and the club's disappointment.

However, after the decision to continue the season as normal, the league have outlined the procedure clubs will have to follow if they want games to be called off.

As per the Telegraph and Mail, they have listed all the details of the squad sizes needed for games to go ahead.

Clubs are guided that if 14 or more players (13 outfield players and a goalkeeper) are available - from their initial squad list - then permission will not be granted to postpone.

Should the number go below 14, the balance can be met by what have been deemed ‘appropriately experienced under 21s’ which could include any under 21 player who was started a first team match in the current or preceding season for their current club, previous EFL club or any overseas club in first team competition. In the case of an Under 21 goalkeeper, they will have been listed on the team sheet for five or more matches in the preceding 12 months.

Should clubs deem a player unavailable due to injury the league’s chief medical officer may inquire to ‘confirm status’.

Tuchel's side have seven players out with Covid-19 currently, and are set to play Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before playing Aston Villa on Boxing Day and finishing 2021 with a home match against Brighton.

The Chelsea head coach has already vented his frustration at decisions made by the Premier League, asking to speak to league officials should more positive cases occur in the squad.

“If we have the next test and the next positive I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League what they expect," he told the media post-Wolves.

“Shall we stop and not arrive in the next game if we are made to play? When they make us play against Brentford shall we not arrive? Shall we not train anymore? What shall we do?”

The Premier League will review the situation in two weeks time, but for now the league continues as normal.

