Revealed: Chelsea Make Huge £145.6M Loss Despite Champions League Triumph

Chelsea have recorded a loss of £145.6 million for the financial year ending in June.

This comes just a year after the club made an impressive £39.5 million profit last year.

It has been revealed by football.london that Roman Abramovich's side have made a substancial loss this year.

The Blues's loss has been pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and decrease on player sales in their latest accounts.

Football.london state that overall turnover has jumped by 7% to £416.8 million thanks to a boos in broadcas income but that matchday revenue was 'obliterated' as most of last season took place behind closed doors.

This had a knock on commercial impact on Chelsea as no fans were allowed into Stamford Bride, meaning less purchases in and around the ground such as the club shop and on alcohol or food in London.

Broadcasting revenue however did increase. This increase was up by £91 millon, reaching a figure of £273.6 million.

However, this was due to the previous Premier League campaign running into the summer and over when it should have ended as well as additional Champions League games for the Blues, who won the competition. This additional broadcasting revenue, the club notes, is recognised at the time the match is being played.

The year saw Chelsea spend a record £220.3 million as headlined by the signings of Kai Havertz (a then club-record signing), Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy. However, the financial year ended before Romelu Lukaku's £100 million arrival.

