Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: Chelsea Make Huge £145.6M Loss Despite Champions League Triumph

Author:

Chelsea have recorded a loss of £145.6 million for the financial year ending in June.

This comes just a year after the club made an impressive £39.5 million profit last year.

It has been revealed by football.london that Roman Abramovich's side have made a substancial loss this year.

imago1008597926h

The Blues's loss has been pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and decrease on player sales in their latest accounts.

Football.london state that overall turnover has jumped by 7% to £416.8 million thanks to a boos in broadcas income but that matchday revenue was 'obliterated' as most of last season took place behind closed doors.

Read More

This had a knock on commercial impact on Chelsea as no fans were allowed into Stamford Bride, meaning less purchases in and around the ground such as the club shop and on alcohol or food in London.

imago0037837632h

Broadcasting revenue however did increase. This increase was up by £91 millon, reaching a figure of £273.6 million. 

However, this was due to the previous Premier League campaign running into the summer and over when it should have ended as well as additional Champions League games for the Blues, who won the competition. This additional broadcasting revenue, the club notes, is recognised at the time the match is being played.

The year saw Chelsea spend a record £220.3 million as headlined by the signings of Kai Havertz (a then club-record signing), Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy. However, the financial year ended before Romelu Lukaku's £100 million arrival.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0037837632h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Make Huge £145.6M Loss Despite Champions League Triumph

49 seconds ago
imago1008894652h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Urges Chelsea to Recover From Poor Run of Form

30 minutes ago
imago1002622770h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

1 hour ago
imago1008820255h
News

Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Reveals How it Feels to Place Third in 2021 Ballon d'Or

1 hour ago
imago1008857730h
News

'Not About the Points' - Jorginho Makes Surprising Admission Regarding Chelsea's Clash vs Title Rivals

2 hours ago
imago1008213197h
Features/Opinions

Comment: How Could Chelsea's January Left-Back Transfer Targets Fit in at The Bridge

2 hours ago
imago1008427903h
News

Jorginho Sends Message to Chelsea Forwards as He 'Hopes' He Does Not Finish as Top Goalscorer Again

3 hours ago
imago1008645837h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Worrying Fitness Update Regarding Chelsea's Timo Werner

4 hours ago