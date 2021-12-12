Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Revealed: Chelsea 'Most Likely' to Draw Real Madrid in Last-16 of Champions League

The percentage probabilities of who Chelsea could draw in the Champions League last-16 have been revealed, with a tie against Real Madrid looking the most likely.

Following a 3-3 draw against Zenit St Petersburg in matchday six, Chelsea fell to second place in Group H and progressed into the knockout stages as runners-up.

It leaves the reigning European champions with four possible draws when the draw takes place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland. 

Out of the seven teams, Chelsea are able to draw Bayern Munich, Ajax, Real Madrid and LOSC Lille in the round of 16.

They are unable to draw Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool, who all finished first, because teams are unable to play sides from the same country in the first round of knockout games. 

As per MisterChip, ahead of Monday's draw, the probabilities of who Chelsea could face have been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side are most likely to face Real Madrid in the last-16, with a 32 per cent chance of facing the team they beat in the semi-finals last season to reach the final.

Lille are the second most likely with a 25 per cent chance, with there being equal possibility of landing a tie against either Bayern Munich or Ajax - 21 per cent. 

The draw will take place on Monday at 11am (UK) for the ties which will take place in February and March. Click here for all of the details.

In Absolute Chelsea's simulated draw, Chelsea drew Real Madrid. Will that happen in the actual draw? We are about to find out.

