Revealed: Chelsea Only Team In Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    • October 7, 2021
    Revealed: Chelsea Only Team Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues Yet to Concede From Open Play

    A new statistic has revealed Chelsea remain the only team across Europe's top five leagues to have not conceded a goal in open play yet this season. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side sit at the top of the Premier League after seven games. They have lost just the one game this season in the league, conceding three. One against each of Liverpool, Manchester City and Southampton. 

    It's been a watertight Blues defence since Tuchel's arrival in west London, and they hold a record this season which no other side can boast. 

    As per WhoScored, Chelsea are the only team in Europe's top five leagues yet to concede a goal from open play this season.

    The goal against Liverpool was from a set-piece, a Mohamed Salah penalty. As was James Ward-Prowse's penalty at Stamford Bridge last weekend. 

    Gabriel Jesus is the other scorer against the Blues which came in Chelsea's only defeat of the season so far, to Manchester City. However this has caused a split in views over whether this was indeed from a set-piece, as per the statistics, or whether it was in open play.

    City played a short corner, Kevin De Bruyne teed it across to Joao Cancelo who had his shot blocked and it fell to Jesus. His deflected effort found the bottom corner to inflict defeat on Tuchel's men for the first time in the league.

    But the goal has been classed as one from a set-piece rather than open play meaning no side has not conceded from open play this season apart from Chelsea. 

