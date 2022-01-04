Skip to main content
Revealed: The Chelsea Squad's Stance on Thomas Tuchel's Latest Romelu Lukaku Decision

Author:

Many Chelsea players believe Romelu Lukaku's recent comments shouldn't go unpunished despite the club-record signing being a popular member of the squad, according to reports.

Lukaku was dropped by Thomas Tuchel against Liverpool because the club wanted to ensure preparations weren't disrupted and distracted. 

Talks were scheduled for Monday between all parties and it's reported they went down well, with Lukaku apologising and expressing regret for the saga and fall out caused by his comments to Sky Italia. 

imago1008893966h (1)

After being handed a one-game ban by the club, it remained unclear what the next course of action was going to be from the club. 

So what is next for Lukaku?

Lukaku has been encouraged to offer a public apology after the clear the air talks with the club at the beginning of the week. 

Read More

The 28-year-old is expected to return to the side for their Carabao Cup semi final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. What kind of reception he will get remains unclear, and won't be clear until he steps onto the field or his name is read out. 

imago1008890558h

What do his teammates think about the whole situation?

The players, as per several reports, have backed Tuchel's position. This was evident against Liverpool as they fought from two goals behind, never giving up, to claim a point in the capital. 

But the Mail also report that 'while Lukaku is a popular member of the squad, there are players who feel the episode should not go formally unpunished by the club'.

Claims in Italy have been made that the £97.5 million striker could be fined up to €600,000 by the club. 

imago1008890616h (1)
