    • October 15, 2021
    Revealed: Chelsea Predicted Positive Result Against Brentford

    A supercomputer has predicted the result of Chelsea's trip to Brentford on Saturday and it is good news for the Blues.

    The computer also predicted that Thomas Tuchel's side will win the Premier League this season.

    And that means that the Blues will come away from Saturday with at least a draw, as they remain unbeaten away from home all season.

    Brentford, on the other hand, are predicted to only lose two matches at home this season and draw a further four.

    The Bees have already fallen to defeat at home to Brighton, meaning that their next home loss will be their last of the season if the supercomputer is right.

    Chelsea will remain unbeaten away from home, according to the computer, drawing five times and winning 14 matches away from Stamford Bridge.

    The computer believes that Chelsea will win 99 points this season and finish ten points clear of Liverpool.

    Surprisingly, Brentford are predicted to finish in the top four after their promotion from the Championship last season.

    Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are set to finish midtable, with Norwich, Southampton and Burnley all predicted to be relegated.

    Manchester United miss out on the Champions League places despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

