Revealed: Chelsea Receive Less Than Ten 'Serious' Bids for Takeover

Chelsea have received less than ten 'serious' bids for their takeover, it can be revealed.

The Blues were put up for sale at the beginning of the month by current owner Roman Abramovich, with a number of parties showing their interest in a purchase.

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club and it has now been revealed how many bids were sent to them for the acquisition of the World and European Champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Ben Jacobs, there were less then ten 'serious' bids made for the club as they look to complete a swift sale.

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for parties to submit their official bids for the club, with Raine Group expected to devise a shortlist of parties who they consider best fit to takeover.

They are keen to complete a sale of the west London side by the end of March, with the Blues still competing on various fronts until the end of the season.

However, the process is also believed to have been slowed down due to parties making revisions to their bids in order to have the more desired offers.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

They are expected to announce their more preferred bidders at some point this week, with a shortlist of four expected to be informed by no later than Thursday lunchtime.

Once a preferred party has been chosen, the club will then have to apply for a special license to allow them to be sold and therefore complete the takeover process.

