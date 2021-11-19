Revealed: Chelsea to Wear Away Kit in Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

Chelsea are set to wear their away kit as they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel north to face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes, who are on a run of poor form and currently sit 12th in the table.

And now BT Sport, who are providing the live television coverage of the game in the United Kingdom, have revealed that Chelsea will be wearing their away strip.

The Blues are yet to play in the yellow strip, featuring in their home colours every outing so far in all competitions.

However, due to the kit clash with Leicester City, the Blues will play in bright yellow.

Tuchel's side will be hoping for similar results to those achieved in the Blue though, as they currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea are three points clear of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City and will be looking to extend the gap at the top of the Premier League even further come Saturday.

The Blues play in the early kick-off, looking to apply pressure to their title rivals as they travel to Leicester.

Up next is a home match against Juventus in the Champions League Group H, with Chelsea returning to their blue strip.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube