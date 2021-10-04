Revealed: Chelsea Squad Worth £809M - Third Highest in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

Chelsea's squad has been valued at £809 million which is the third highest across Europe's top five league, it has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side built on their Champions League final victory in the summer transfer window, making three additions to the team.

Romelu Lukaku arrived for a club-record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan, while the Blues also signed Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer as well as Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

Chelsea have some expensive stars in their squad. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner arrived to Stamford Bridge for big-money from Germany, as did Jorginho and Ben Chilwell.

And the CIES Football Observatory have now released a list of the most valued squads.

Manchester City and Manchester United lead the way with valuations in excess of £1 million, while Chelsea sit in third with a squad value of £809 million.

Barcelona followed just behind with a value of £765.6 million. Bayern Munich at £761 million, while PSG and Juventus received valuations of £690.5 million and £528 million respectively.

The Premier League, to no surprise, leads the way in collective valuation at a staggering £7.6 billion, £3.1 billion more than the Spanish La Liga in second place.

