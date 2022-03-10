Revealed: Chelsea to be Given Flexibility Over Travel Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

Chelsea are set to be given flexibility in terms of their travel to away games despite the sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

Some of the Blues' operations for the foreseeable future will now be affected as a result of the news, with the likes of ticket and merchandise sales being halted.

The club was put up for sale last week by Abramovich, but this may not yet be able to happen amid the sanctions.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Martyn Ziegler, the UK Government have said that the club will be allowed some flexibility when it comes to their travel costs for European away games.

As it stands Chelsea have a cap of £20,000 to spend on their transport for away matches on the continent.

However, it now appears as though that they will be able to be flexible with such costs in order for them to be able to attend their away fixtures.

Fans who purchased a ticket for their Champions League knockout stage second leg tie away at Lille before March 10 will still be able to attend the game, but it seems only season ticket holders will be able to attend matches throughout the rest of the campaign.

IMAGO / News Images

As well as this the club have a cap of £500,000 to spend on matchdays in terms of security, catering and stewarding.

The club are currently unable to sell merchandise, with the megastore at Stamford Bridge closing on the same morning the sanctions were announced.

However the wages of players and staff will still be paid.

