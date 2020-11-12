SI.com
Revealed: Chelsea's 2020/21 Premier League Title Chances

Matt Debono

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results. 

At the start of the season, Frank Lampard's side were 15/1 to take the title off Liverpool. But after splashing the cash this summer, in excess of £200 million, Chelsea have started to gel and the wheels are firmly in motion and firing. 

14 goals in their last four games in all competitions see Lampard's men in fifth place in the Premier League, having lost just one game [to Liverpool] and sitting top of Group E in the Champions League. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (33)
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The arrivals of Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell in defence have seen the Blues' backline shore up, whilst improving their attacking line with the additions of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. 

According to Sports Betting Dime, the odds of Chelsea winning the Premier League title for this season are now at 7/1, trailing to Liverpool and Manchester City at 163/100 and 7/4, respectively. 

Liverpool and Manchester City have suffered setbacks already this season, as have Chelsea, however Lampard's side odds have now shortened in winning the league.

----------

Do you think the Blues can win the title this season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City? Let us know down your predictions below. 

----------

