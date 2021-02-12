Revealed: Chelsea's chances of success this season & finishing in Premier League top four

Thomas Tuchel has had an instant impact on Chelsea's results since taking charge of the Blues at the end of January.

Since Tuchel's appointment, he has managed four league games and is yet to be beaten as Head Coach.

His first game ended in a goalless draw against Wolves, less than 24 hours after his arrival it should be noted. Since then, the Blues have won three games on the bounce against Burnley, Tottenham and Sheffield United. In that time, they have conceded just one goal, which came from an own goal by Antonio Rudiger.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

And Chelsea now sit just one point outside the Premier League top four in fifth place behind Liverpool.

It has been revealed that Chelsea have a 41 per cent chance of finishing in the top four this season, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all destined to clinch Champions League qualification.

Title-talk out of the question?

Yes, title talk is too far-fetched. And the odds reflect the position Chelsea find themselves in.

As per Sports Betting Dime, Chelsea are a huge 93/1 to win the title this season.

Tuchel's men are 11 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand over the Blues.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel has already confirmed that they are 'trying everything' to finish inside the top four.

"What would it help to talk about it? It is clear that we are responsible now for a situation where we are close to where we want to be," said Tuchel. "We want to try everything to reach the top four and we said this very clear when we started.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

"So now the guys put themselves in the situation where we are the hunters for the teams in front of us and we are close. It changes nothing because the next game in the league will be a home game and like everybody else, we will be under the pressure to continue our run and build on the momentum. We will not allow anybody to focus on the fixture."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube