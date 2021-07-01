Revealed: Chelsea's FA Cup Date's For Next Season Confirmed

The Blues will be looking to go all the way in the competition.

Next season's official FA Cup round dates have been released, with Chelsea now knowing when they will play in the tournament.

The Blues have reached the final of the competition in both of the last two seasons but failed to lift the trophy, losing out to Arsenal in 2020 before Leicester lifted it last season.

Chelsea will be looking to go one better next season and now know when the fixtures will take place.

Chelsea will begin their FA Cup run on Saturday 8th January as the top four teams from last season in the Premier League enter the tournament - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Semi-Finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of Saturday 16th April, whilst the final will be played on Saturday 14th May.

Chelsea have won the tournament eight times, the third joint most in England. The Blues next FA Cup win will see the club move ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the all time rankings.

Chelsea will be looking for their ninth FA Cup win next season Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Blues have come so close to lifting the trophy in the last two seasons. Firstly, Arsenal beat the Blues in the 2020 Final, coming out 2-1 winners as a Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang brace saw the Gunners come back after Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead.

Last season saw Chelsea fall at the final hurdle once more, with Youri Tielemans' wonder strike sealing a victory for Leicester. Ben Chilwell had a last minute equaliser ruled out against his former side Leicester in dubious circumstances.

Chelsea's last FA Cup win was in 2018 as when an Eden Hazard penalty was enough to see the Blues lift the trophy in Antonio Conte's last game in charge.

