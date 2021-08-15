Revealed: Chelsea's Goalscorers Against Weymouth in Behind Closed Doors Friendly

Chelsea have released their goalscorers from their 13-0 win against Weymouth in a behind closed doors friendly.

The Blues didn't allow Weymouth to disclose the goalscorers or lineup as the National League club live tweeted the game.

Posting on the 5th Stand App, Chelsea revealed the goalscorers.

Photo by Weymouth FC

Five different players got in on the scoresheet as the Blues came out 13-0 winners in a crazy match.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring four minutes in before Michy Batshuayi added his first goal of five.

Ross Barkley found the net to make it 3-0 as the Blues scored 6 times in the next 15 minutes with Thiago Silva scoring to make it 8-0 going into half-time.

Barkley added another two goals in the second half to complete his hattrick.

Photo by Weymouth FC

Reece James finished the game off, scoring the best goal of the encounter as he drove into the box and fired into the bottom corner to get the 13th and final goal of the match.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ethan Ampadu and Ross Barkley were all pictured during the match.

Emerson and James were the only two players who featured in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace to get minutes against Weymouth. Both players were in the Euro 2020 Final for their countries England and Italy and came off the bench against the Eagles on Saturday.

