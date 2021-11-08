Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Revealed: Chelsea's Plans for Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner During International Break

    Author:

    As the majority of Chelsea's first team players jet off on international duty, Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner are all missing out on their countries' matches due to injury.

    Lukaku and Werner were both withdrawn from Chelsea's Champions League match against Malmo with injuries.

    Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his plans for the trio during November's international break.

    imago1007861251h (2)

    Read More

    Speaking about Lukaku and Werner, Tuchel targetted a November return for his players.

    I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure," said Tuchel. "Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for."

    The head coach has recently commented on the potential return of Lukaku, Werner and Mateo Kovacic. The latter is out with a hamstring injury, suffered in training.

    imago1007434309h

    When asked about a time for their return ahead of Chelsea's clash with Burnley, Tuchel provided an update of the plans during the international break.

    “If I give you any date now I need to confirm or give other dates. We have the national break now then we will be more clear. 

    "We will use the time and see what is going on during the second week of the national break. If you ask me the question and I can be more precise than now. We will use the break, have every day treatment for him, Timo and Mateo to bring them on the pitch as soon as possible.” he said.

    The Blues will be hoping to have them back for the match against Leicester in two weeks time after Lukaku began running before Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley, whilst Werner and Kovacic have not yet returned to any physical training.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    pjimage
    News

