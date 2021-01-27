Revealed: Chelsea's plans under Thomas Tuchel

There isn't a shortage of expectation as Thomas Tuchel takes over the reigns from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge after being confirmed as the new Chelsea manager on Tuesday.

The ex-PSG boss has been appointed for a variety of reasons and will need to start delivering soon, with Chelsea languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table - starting on Wednesday against a Wolves side that inflicted defeat on the Blues in the reverse fixture.

A series of changes are expected at the west London outfit with Tuchel's arrival a mark of the growing German influence in the dressing room.

The Chelsea hierarchy believe that Tuchel can get more out of misfiring German duo, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who've both had a frustrating season so far under Frank Lampard.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As far as a rebuild in the summer goes, with Frank Lampard no longer in the frame of things, Chelsea are highly unlikely to pursue West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, whose current market value stands at £70 million, according to Eurosport.

The board were and remain reluctant to pay such a hefty amount for a player they deemed not good enough several years ago. The Blues are reportedly keeping tabs on promising Borussia Dortmund starlet, Jude Bellingham, 17, and view the England international as an alternative target.

Two key positions Chelsea want to strengthen in the summer are the goalkeeper and centre-back. The Blues have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in recent weeks, and could hold a higher hand in the race to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman will Tuchel at the helm.

Chelsea want to add a 'commanding' centre-half to their ranks as a long-term replacement for veteran defender Thiago Silva, 36, who is likely to partner Kurt Zouma in central defence moving forward.

PSG centre-half Marquinhos, 26, who played for Tuchel for just under two years at the French giants, could come into the board's thinking as an alternate option at the heart of the defence.

Tuchel once described the Brazilian as the 'heart and soul' of his PSG side a few years ago, and Marquinhos could prove to be a valuable signing for Chelsea should they manage to strike a deal in the summer.

(Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga just three years after making him the world's costliest goalkeeper.

Though Edouard Mendy has been impressive at times since his switch from Rennes in October, there is no guarantee that he will be Tuchel's number one going forward and it remains a possibility that the club could bring in someone else between the sticks to challenge Mendy in the longer run.

Tuchel will assess his options in those two positions in the coming months and while the 47-year-old German is likely to get more of a say in Chelsea's defensive options, Petr Cech, who played a crucial role in bringing Mendy to Stamford Bridge, will get the higher vote when it comes to goalkeeping options.

(Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

As we move higher up the pitch, it was reported before Tuchel's appointment that Chelsea were working to land a world-class striker in the summer, such as Dortmund super-star Erling Haaland, who is expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Timo Werner has failed to meet the club's expectations since his switch from RB Leipzig in the summer but with Tuchel at the wheel, should Werner re-discover his goal-scoring touch, it remains to be seen if Chelsea do enter the market to land a forward.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

However, it may be worth noting that following his underwhelming performances in front of goal so far this campaign, those in the hierarchy no consider Werner as a talisman, but a player who could be useful operating in a supporting role up front.

Two players who could be set to revive their Chelsea careers are Jorginho and Antonio Rüdiger, the pair of whom have barely featured in recent weeks. Tuchel has attempted to sign the duo in the past, and Rüdiger could even end up signing a new contract in the coming months.

