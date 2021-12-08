Revealed: Chelsea's Potential Last-16 Champions League Opponents

Chelsea's potential opponents for the Champions League round of 16 have been revealed.

This comes as the Blues finished second in Group H, conceding late on in a 3-3 draw with Zenit in Russia.

There are four possible opponents for Chelsea in Monday's draw, and it will not be an easy tie.

With Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United finishing top of their groups, the Blues cannot face any of these sides as they are domestic rivals of Chelsea.

Therefore, there are only a handful of teams that Chelsea can face as they head into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The first available team are Ajax, who topped Group C winning six out of six games. The Dutch side scored 20 goals and conceded just five across the group stages, looking a worrying side to come up against.

Last year's semi-finalists, who Chelsea beat on the way to lifting the trophy, Real Madrid are one of the teams that the Blues could face in the next round. Carlo Ancelotti's men finished top of Group D, losing one and winning five of their matches.

The toughest opponent on paper is Bayern Munich, who Chelsea are in with the chance of facing. They finished top of Group E and would be a worrying opponent for Chelsea due to their impressive form.

Finally, Thomas Tuchel's men could face the winners of Group G. Any of LOSC Lille, RB Salzburg, Sevilla or Wolfsburg could top the group ahead of Wednesday evening's kick-offs as Chelsea prepare to learn their knockout fate.

