Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Revealed: Chelsea's Training Plans Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea will complete their final preparations at Cobham on Saturday before heading to their team hotel for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

After FA Cup final defeat in the capital last season, Thomas Tuchel is hoping to overcome his Wembley woes to lift his first piece of domestic silverware since becoming the Chelsea head coach.

Liverpool stand in the way of their third trophy this season, and their plans this week have been disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has 'clouded' the squad's mind at Cobham following the uncertainties placed around owner Roman Abramovich. 

imago0032721438h

Nevertheless, Chelsea are continuing to finalise their plans for the game and will train for one final time on Saturday at their Cobham training base.

Once the session has concluded, Tuchel is likely to then decide on his starting XI to face Liverpool, with many positions to decide including who starts in goal - Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

Read More

Chelsea will then head to the team hotel before settling down for the evening in the capital before matchday on Sunday for the 4.30pm local time kick off at Wembley. 

imago1010077275h

A final team meeting is likely to take place at some point on Sunday before they make their way to Wembley, however Tuchel admitted he remains unsure what message he will give the players as they eye a second trophy in February.

He said on Friday: “It’s not decided yet (the team talk) but I think maybe a lot of times I say we take care of the daily process. You don’t take care of the final on the day of the final, you take care of the final on a daily basis before when nobody thinks about the final. This is what brings you there and then the closer you get, the more routine, the more behaviours and principles must be installed that you can trust yourself and be free. In the end the tension is growing. 

"We try to give less information, try to trust them and in our skills. For me, it is not the moment to do crazy things, crazy talks. Even that changes from occasion to occasion, who the opponent is. I don’t want to give you more insight actually!”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010077275h
News

Revealed: Chelsea's Training Plans Ahead of Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
37 seconds ago
imago1002948361h
News

'That Goal Changed Everything' - Havertz Reflects on Scoring Chelsea's Winning Goal in Champions League Final

By Jago Hemming
30 minutes ago
imago1010077275h
News

Tuchel Claims Chelsea Duo Kante & Azpilicueta Will Help Him Sleep at Night Ahead of Liverpool Clash

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010076882h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Liverpool Being Favourites for Carabao Cup Final Could Benefit Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel

By Chadley Nagel
1 hour ago
imago1010088973h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen 'Expected' to Leave Chelsea in the Summer Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1008495550h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010077275h
News

Thomas Tuchel Won't Hold 'Crazy' Meeting With Chelsea Squad Before Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1006808208h
News

Report: Chelsea Field Takeover Enquiry Amid Roman Abramovich Uncertainty

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago