Chelsea will complete their final preparations at Cobham on Saturday before heading to their team hotel for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

After FA Cup final defeat in the capital last season, Thomas Tuchel is hoping to overcome his Wembley woes to lift his first piece of domestic silverware since becoming the Chelsea head coach.

Liverpool stand in the way of their third trophy this season, and their plans this week have been disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has 'clouded' the squad's mind at Cobham following the uncertainties placed around owner Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Nevertheless, Chelsea are continuing to finalise their plans for the game and will train for one final time on Saturday at their Cobham training base.

Once the session has concluded, Tuchel is likely to then decide on his starting XI to face Liverpool, with many positions to decide including who starts in goal - Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea will then head to the team hotel before settling down for the evening in the capital before matchday on Sunday for the 4.30pm local time kick off at Wembley.

IMAGO / PA Images

A final team meeting is likely to take place at some point on Sunday before they make their way to Wembley, however Tuchel admitted he remains unsure what message he will give the players as they eye a second trophy in February.

He said on Friday: “It’s not decided yet (the team talk) but I think maybe a lot of times I say we take care of the daily process. You don’t take care of the final on the day of the final, you take care of the final on a daily basis before when nobody thinks about the final. This is what brings you there and then the closer you get, the more routine, the more behaviours and principles must be installed that you can trust yourself and be free. In the end the tension is growing.

"We try to give less information, try to trust them and in our skills. For me, it is not the moment to do crazy things, crazy talks. Even that changes from occasion to occasion, who the opponent is. I don’t want to give you more insight actually!”

